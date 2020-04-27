How to make Biscoff fudge with just five ingredients

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As a nation, we’re obsessed with Biscoff, whether in its original speculoos cookie form or as a spreadable cookie butter. We love it.

But one foodie decided to combine the two when she took to social media site TikTok and showed off her skills by making her own cookie-studded fudge.

The video by @lillieeat has had over 8,000 views so far, where she shows step-by-step how to make this super simple recipe with only 5 ingredients.

This is just one of the videos on her page, others include recipes such as chocolate banana bread, a giant ‘Millies Cookies-style’ birthday cookie and mini eggs millionaire shortbread.

Biscoff Fudge

Ingredients:

300g of white chocolate

397g of condensed milk

300g of Lotus Biscoff spread.

100g icing sugar

125g Lotus Biscoff biscuits, chopped

Method:

Add the white chocolate, condensed milk and Biscoff spread to a saucepan and melt gently on a low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking and burning. Once the chocolate is melted, sieve in the icing sugar and mix well Add half of the biscuits and stir. Pour into a lined baking tray or brownie tin, scatter with the rest of the biscuits – pushing firmly into the fudge and leave to set overnight in the fridge. Cut into squares and ENJOY!

So as we spend yet another week in solitary confinement, why not give these a go!

If fudge isn’t your thing, but you still want that biscoff fix, why not try these Banana waffle s’mores, or these fancy Flake cake slices.

Biscuit brand Lotus are giving us new and exciting ways to enjoy these iconic cookies, launching new products all the time.

From bite-sized morsels covered in chocolate to cheesecakes and even tubs of ice cream, we clearly can’t get enough of these sweetly-spiced treats.

How do you eat yours? Head over to our Facebook page and share your favourite ways to enjoy Lotus biscoff