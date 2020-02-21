You can now buy tubs of Biscoff ice cream – for just £3!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you can’t get enough of Biscoff, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s now available as an ice cream flavour.

We’ve seen Biscoff flavour KitKats, cheesecake and even bite size nibbles, but now you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a big scoop of Biscoff ice cream. Or two.

Biscoff is a brand of delicious caramelised speculoos cookies, and has seen a surge in popularity recently. It seems to go with just about anything, including ice cream!

The new product was shared by Instagram account New Foods UK, who revealed it will be available in Morrisons and Waitrose stores nationwide.

They wrote, ‘🚨 @lotusbiscoffuk ice cream tubs are now available in UK!🚨🇬🇧

‘These will be in @morrisons and @waitroseandpartners next month! 😍 However, a few of our followers have already spotted them in morrisons for £3, so let the hunt begin! 🕵️♂️

‘We were lucky enough to try these tubs of heaven in Orlando last year! This ice cream is one of our favourites, the best ice cream we’ve ever had! Even better than @benandjerrys in our opinion! We’re so excited for this launch! 😍🤤😮’

Whilst the Biscoff ice cream appears to have been readily available in the US, it’s finally landed in the UK and people are very excited about the news.

One comment read, ‘JESUS WOW WE NEED TO GET ON THIS!’

Another added, ‘NEED THIS😍😍’.

A third tagged a friend and said, ‘they’re now in the UK we neeeeeeeeeed one’.

And a fourth added, ‘wouldn’t this be unreal 😍’.

We’re not sure how long the Biscoff ice cream tubs will be around for, or if they’ll become a regular product. But keep your eyes peeled around your nearest Morrisons or Waitrose to see if you can find them…

Will you be grabbing a tub of the new Biscoff ice cream? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!