B&M launches Baileys Strawberries and Cream Easter egg

If you’re a Baileys fan, you might want to get down to B&M as soon as possible…

This Easter, bargain store B&M is selling an Easter egg themed around Baileys Strawberry and Cream. Yum!

For just £8.99, B&M shoppers will be able to get their hands on the giant white chocolate and strawberry flavoured egg, which is filled with freeze dried strawberry pieces.

The egg doesn’t contain any Baileys flavouring, but the truffles included with it have a flavoured truffle centre.

The same egg is selling for £18.99 at Littlewoods or £14.99 at Very, so B&M is currently offering it for the cheapest price.

SHOP NOW: Baileys Strawberry & Cream White Egg with Heart Truffles in gift box, £14.99, Very

As well as an egg, shoppers will get four Baileys Strawberry and Cream chocolate truffles, which are currently available as individual boxes at Asda.

The Easter treat was spotted by Instagram food account Kev’s Snack Reviews, who wrote, ‘New Baileys White Chocolate Strawberries & Cream Easter Eggs, now in @bm_stores for £8.99 🤩 🍓’.

Shoppers were excited by the new product, with the post racking up over 800 likes. Some took the comments to share their thoughts too.

One wrote, ‘This looks delicious 😋’.

Another tagged a friend and wrote, ‘I think this is the egg for you!’.

B&M’s Easter egg is the perfect option for the Baileys lover in your life, or for yourself if you’re treating yourself to some chocolate treats for Easter.

The Easter egg is on sale now, so shoppers can try it out for themselves before Easter Sunday (12th April).

According to B&M, it’s available in ‘selected stores nationwide’ so fingers crossed you’re able to find one.

Unfortunately this product can’t be ordered online, so you’ll have to head in store and see if your local has one. To find your nearest, you can use B&M’s store locator.

Will you be trying the new Easter egg? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!