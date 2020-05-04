We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking for the ultimate lockdown treat, B&M is selling the discontinued Cadbury Dream bar.

Chocoholics everywhere were devastated after Cadbury discontinued their Dream bar in the UK, but it’s back again!

The classic white chocolate bar was spotted in B&M by John’s Snack Reviews on Instagram, where he uploaded a photo of it on shelves.

He wrote, ‘Cadbury Dream! Now available at B&M for £2.99 for a 180g Bar!’

Prior to this, it was only available in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa after being discontinued by the company more than ten year ago.

For a while GB Gifts were selling imports of it for £5.99, but now it’s available in-store for just £2.99.

And in order to fill the white chocolate gap left by the brand, last year saw Cadbury launch a new white chocolate range which were simply named “Cadbury White”.

It included white giant buttons, white Freddo treasures and a classic white chocolate bar to satisfy sweet tooths everywhere.

But some fans preferred the original Cadbury Dream, and had definitely missed it being a regular product.

Dream is made with white chocolate and cocoa butter, with many fans loving it for that extra creamy taste.

So we’re sure fans will be delighted to know that the original is back on our shelves, even if it appears to be a B&M exclusive.

It’s not clear how long the bars will be in stock for, so you might want to head to B&M as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

B&M is still open amid lockdown as they sell essentials such as groceries and hardware items.

To find your local store, you can use their Store Finder.

If you are heading out, be sure to observe social distancing rules and only do so to get groceries, medicine and exercise.

The public is still being urged to stay home unless they have to travel for work or essentials.

Will you be stocking up on Cadbury Dream? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!