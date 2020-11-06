We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M has blessed the nation with a seriously incredible chocolate release ahead of the festive period.

Us Brits are serious chocoholics and are suckers for nostalgia, so any re-launch of our favourite long-lost chocolate classics is seriously exciting news.

And following the exciting news that they’ve released gift cards just in time for Christmas, B&M have got us covered.

Perfect for sharing with your family, as a small gift for friends or even as a solo treat, Cadbury Favourites are hitting the bargain retailer’s shelves.

These boxes of deliciousness are aptly named. Filled with modern and retro chocolate bars including Picnics, Fry’s Turkish delights, Boost bars and even the beloved but discontinued Dream bar!

There’s also Cadbury treats new to the UK from down under, with Aussie treats like Moro bars.

For just £4 at B&M you can enjoy this full selection of Cadbury’s goodies.

If you fancy trying one of these yourself, you don’t have time to spare. We have a feeling these are going to fly off the shelves.

Already popular with Cadbury’s fans, Kev’s Snack Reviews has recently posted a picture of the new boxes on his Instagram.

His post achieved over 3,000 likes and followers are now eager to try the Cadbury’s chocolate selection for themselves.

And he’s not alone, with another shopper reportedly posting her find in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook Group. Here she gained more than 3,000 comments and 7,000 likes.

Some comments seemed to question the use of the word “favourites”. One commenter joked that, ‘The Turkish delights will never be touched.’

However others were eager to get their hands on a box of their own.

‘I hope they have these in my B&M all my faves,’ one commenter wrote.

‘Need these in my life… there’s a picnic in there!‘ another added.

What’s in the Cadbury Favourite Boxes?

The new Cadbury Favourite Boxes include a variety of popular chocolate classics. Customers can expect to find mini versions of Crunchie, Dairy Milk and Flake inside. But that’s not what is driving B&M customers wild.

It’s the inclusion of some old favourites from the past that have taken the chocolate-loving world by storm.

Alongside the modern chocolate varieties are Dream and Moro bars. For many, these will bring a feeling of nostalgia, as both were discontinued many years ago.

We can hardly wait to try them ourselves!