Top 6 breads that won’t make you bloat

GoodtoKnow Health Editor Lucy is all too familiar with that pesky bloat feeling; here’s her favourite bloat-free breads that mean face-planting a loaf on a grey winters evening, can still be high up on the agenda…

Bread’s great. Whether it’s slathered in butter, lying under lashings of cheese and Worcester sauce, or simply eaten straight from the bread bag. As in, torn savagely and eaten at speed when we’re desperate for a carb hit.

But for many of us, bread can be an instant bloat bearer. It could perhaps be a gluten intolerance, or an aversion to wheat. It could even be something more serious (see below). Either way, we want to continue enjoying our favourite carb without fear of expanding waistlines.

Is it something serious? Nutritionist Rob Hobson explains that whilst bloating is normal, if it’s accompanied by other symptoms, it could be something more serious.

‘See your GP if you’re also experiencing unexplained weight loss, severe abdominal pain, nausea, or blood in your stool,’ says Rob.

Breads that won’t cause bloating

Genius Gluten Free Protein Punch Gut Lovin’ Cob 385g, £2.40

This offers 50% more protein than your standard wheat bread. Plus it has tasty pumpkin and hemps seeds for extra flavour and crunch. Enjoy a slice of this dipped into hot soup.

Biona Rye Bread Pumpkin Seed 500g, £2.09

Spread some hummus on a slice of this nutritious loaf for an excellent mid afternoon snack. Whilst it’s high in fibre – which causes bloating in some – it can also help relieve constipation.

Schar Gluten Free Wholesome Seeded Load 300g, £2.50

Made with sourdough and ancient grains such as millet and quinoa, this offers a lighter texture – great when you’re needing a light snack or want to avoid that heavy ‘full feeling’.

The Heart of Nature Pure Grain Bread 550g, £2.99

No flour or yeast is used in this high fibre, delicious load. It’s a source of omega-3 fatty acids too, thought to help prevent inflammation; bloating included!

Livlife Seriously Seeded Sliced Bread, 500g, £1.55

Seed lover? This sliced bread is made with linseeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds, offering a healthy dose of good-for-you fats. This loaf is also made using natural vegetable protein flours to replace some of the wheat flour meaning it provides half the carbs of your usual bread!

Cru8 Keto Vegan Bread 500g, £6.50

Looking for a low carb bread? We admit this bread is on the expensive side, but it really is the stuff of dreams! This bread contains less than 2g of net carbs and a staggering 7g of fibre per slice. Plus it uses delicious ingredients such as ground almonds, coconut flour and golden flaxseed, whilst being a great source of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, riboflavin, magnesium and manganes.