Brits’ top pancake toppings have been revealed!

With one in five Brits have admitting that they will cheat with pre-made batter this Pancake Day, the nation’s favourite toppings have been revealed.

A study ahs revealed the classic topping combination of lemon and sugar is the most popular, followed by maple syrup and chocolate spread – with bacon voted the best savoury option.

Research of 2,000 pancake lovers also found that, despite 64 per cent enjoying eating ones they’ve made themselves, many of us will end up cheating in order to get the desired results.

The perfect pancake is 3.93 millimetres thick, 16.07 centimetres in diameter and ‘golden brown’ in colour, according to the study.

It also emerged that on average, Brits will devour more than three pancakes per sitting – and make only as many as they can eat – with just a single pancake left over per household.

The crepe-style pancake is the nation’s preferred type, with 56 per cent of Brits favouring this over the fluffy, thicker American version.

Mylène Denicolaï, from Maple from Canada, which commissioned the survey, said: “The noble pancake has become a favourite for all every February when Shrove Tuesday arrives.

“It’s most definitely a way to get the whole family involved in a timeless activity – and who doesn’t love attempting to perfectly land a pancake in the pan?

“Pancake Day also sparks the classic ‘sweet or savoury’ debate, which draws passionate opinion from opposing sides”.

In the age-old question of sweet or savoury, there was one clear winner with 65 per cent of those with a sweet tooth backing the sugary option – though nearly a quarter like both options equally depending on their mood.

Inspired by the recent wave of veganism, 15 per cent will even be attempting a vegan-friendly pancake.

Stuck for ideas of what to top your pancakes with tomorrow? Here are the nation’s favourite pancake toppings.

Brits’ top 20 pancake toppings: