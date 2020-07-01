This daily window has been revealed as Brits’ prime snack time

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new study has revealed that the average Brit will consume nearly 70,000 snacks in their lifetime.

The study of 2,000 adults revealed the average person will enjoy 21 nibbles between meals every week – a total of 1,095 a year.

But 43 per cent of the items consumed are not as healthy as they could be.

The most common things to snack on are biscuits, slices of toast and chocolate bars, alongside healthier items, such as fresh berries.

More than four in 10 (42 per cent) admitted they usually reach for sweet, sugary treats compared to just one in four who will opt for fruit.

But two-fifths would like to wean themselves onto healthier goodies in between meals.

The study, commissioned by Love Fresh Berries, also found 39 per cent admitted to snacking more since lockdown measures were introduced.

Spending more time at home, snacking when bored or with little to do and enjoying a nibble on something when stressed were among the reasons for the increase.

But a quarter blamed it on buying more during a weekly shop, while two-fifths find comfort in snacking on their favourite treat.

“Cooking and preparing meals with fresh fruit and vegetables is definitely going to help you stay fuller for longer and that helps you avoid the need to turn to high sugar and high fat snacks in between meals,” said Dr Emma Derbyshire, a registered public health nutritionist and spokesperson for Love Fresh Berries.

“If you do want to snack, try fruits and vegetables first.

“Not only will the high fibre keep you feeling full, you’ll also benefit from the high concentrations of nutrients like vitamin C in berries. All of which makes them a great snack choice.”

The study also found that the nation is broadly split on whether they prefer smaller meals and more snacks (36 per cent) over larger meals and fewer snacks (29 per cent).

And 39 per cent said they snack because it’s convenient, while 31 per cent said it lifts their mood.

The window between lunchtime and dinnertime is prime snack time, as 36 per cent munch on something between 2pm and 4pm, with 19 per cent tucking into something to keep them going between 4pm and 6pm.

A further 28 per cent will enjoy something for elevenses before their lunch – munching on some food between the hours of 10am and 12pm.

But 57 per cent snack the same amount during the week at work as they do when relaxing at the weekend.

Want to know how your favourite snack compares to the rest of the nation? Here are Brits’ top 20 favourite snacks…

Brits top 20 favourite snacks