Cadbury has made a big change for the first time in 50 years

There's been a change in the world of chocolate.

The iconic Cadbury packaging is something that any of the nation’s chocolate lovers will be more than familiar with.

The confectionary brand’s royal purple colour scheme and golden, cursive logo has been a distinguishable feature on sweet shop shelves for decades.

But now, the Cadbury logo has changed, after a whopping 50 years.

Since 1921, the famous swirly writing in the Cadbury branding has been based on the signature of William Cadbury, the grandson of founder John Cadbury, who launched the company way back in 1824.

Things have been changed up and given a 2020 make-over – and although the new logo looks updated, it’s not too different from the previous one.

For loyal Cadbury eaters who are attached to the old logo, the revamped version is still totally recognisable.

It’s just been redesigned in order to mimic William Cadbury’s signature even more accurately.

The word’s slant has been gotten rid of but the classic gold shine is still there.

The font is slightly slimmer and the letter B now has a lovely loop, but other than that it’s still pretty much the same, with that same curly capital C standing proud at the start of the name.

Speaking on the decision to give the logo a new lease of life, Cadbury has explained, “The revitalisation of the Cadbury wordmark drew inspiration from the hand of founder John Cadbury himself to create a beautifully crafted signature with a more contemporary feel.

“The Cadbury logo redesign is part of a much wider brand refresh which began over a year ago and touches all Cadbury visual assets.

“The cost of this work to the UK market was nowhere near the £1 million figure that has recently been suggested and reported.”