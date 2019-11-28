Can’t wait till Easter? You can now get your Creme Egg with this new Cadbury's Dairy Milk bar.

If you rejoice when Creme Eggs hit the shops you are going to love this classic smooth Cadbury Dairy Milk bar chocolate filled with gorgeously gooey Creme Egg fondant.

The special edition Dairy Milk Packed with Creme Egg bar was launched in March at Australian supermarkets Coles and Woolworths in time for Easter. It’s now sold out in stores but is now available to buy online in the UK.

It’s could be the perfect stocking filler for anyone obsessed with Creme Egg lover.

On Instagram the Australian account foodfindsgeelong which reviews unique snacks gave it a high rating or 8.5/10 and described it as “Overall really sweet, but if you love Cadbury creme egg , you’ll enjoy this”.

When Cadbury announced the launch on there Instagram account Australian fans took left comments begging Cadbury make it a permanent flavour saying “When do I start the petition to keep this bar….!!!” and “Please make this a permanent flavour!!!”

If this is your sort of thing the bars can be purchased from the GB Gifts website.

GB gifts sells a vast variety of weird and wonderful snack foods. Including other Australia exports such as the iconic Arnott’s Tim Tam, which is very popular in Australia, it’s similar to a Penguin biscuit.

The 180g Cadbury Dairy Milk Creme Egg bar costs a hefty £6.99 plus £1.99 shipping, however it could save you the hassle of individually picking the miniature Twisted bars from the Hero selection box!

In the UK Creme Eggs are available from the 1st Jan until Easter Day.

If you haven’t moved onto Easter chocolates quite yet Cadbury have also lunched new Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Gingerbread Edition Chocolate Bar for Christmas.

It’s milk chocolate with chocolate flavoured creme and gingerbread pieces and it’s available much closer to home from Sainsbury’s and has a much more affordable price tag, the 120g bar costs just £1.