Ever wondered how many calories are in a McDonald’s breakfast? We’ve got all the details below plus the best and worst options…

Breakfast is a love it, hate it or no time for it meal for many! While making your own healthy, low calorie breakfast is preferable, we understand that sometimes it’s not practical to carry food around with you and you want something fast and on the go.

McDonald’s is one of the most popular and well-known fast food chains and the breakfast menu is more popular than the regular menu with some! So last year when the decision was made to extend the breakfast hours to 11am, it was very well received.

The breakfast menu includes wraps, rolls and the iconic McMuffin but the calorie count varies massively. For those trying to make lighter choices, it’s worth taking a look at the calorie count, as there are some options for under 300cals and several around the 400 mark.

One of the lowest calorie combinations you can have is a toasted bagel with Philadelphia Light cream cheese and a hash brown, which totals 405cals. For something that tastes a little more indulgent, you can go for the cheesy bacon flatbread with a hash brown, which is 434 calories.

The most calorific breakfast you can opt for is the pancakes with sausage and syrup with a hash brown on the side, which is a whopping 748calories.

Below is a full breakdown of all the calories in the McDonald’s breakfast menu.

Calories in McDonald’s breakfast wraps:

Breakfast Wrap with Ketchup 605cals

Breakfast Wrap with Brown Sauce 609cals

Calories in McDonald’s breakfast muffins:

Egg and Cheese MfMuffin 295cals

Bacon and Egg McMuffin 348cals

Double Bacon and Egg McMuffin 401cals

Sausage and Egg McMuffin 430cals

Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin 565cals

Calories in McDonald’s breakfast pancakes:

Pancakes with Syrup 477cals

Pancakes with Sausage and Syrup 612cals

Calories in McDonald’s breakfast bagels:

Toasted bagel 216cals

Toasted bagel with jam 255cals

Toasted bagel with Philadelphia Light 269cals

Sausage, Egg and cheese Bagel 562cals

Calories in McDonald’s breakfast rolls and flatbreads:

Cheesy bacon flatbread 298cals

Bacon roll 351cals

Calories in McDonald’s porridge:

Quaker Oat So Simple 194cals

Quaker Oat So Simple with Sugar 206cals

Quaker Oat So Simple Apple & Cherry 228cals

Quaker Oat So Simple with Jam 233cals

Quaker Oat So Simple with Syrup 326cals

Calories in McDonald’s breakfast sides and bakes:

Hash Brown 136cals

Sugar Donut 189cals

Millionaire’s Donut 250cals

Chocolate Brownie 273cals

Mixed Berry Muffin 298cals

Triple Chocolate Cookie 321cals

