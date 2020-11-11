We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas food deliveries are set to be even more popular this year, so booking your perfect Christmas delivery slot ahead of time is crucial.

As recent months have proved, you can easily take the hassle out of Christmas food shopping by opting for the convenience of getting a Christmas delivery slot.

And with England in a second lockdown, the coronavirus pandemic continuing and the chance that lockdown will be extended over Christmas, we predict that this year’s festive delivery slots will be snapped up fast.

Planning ahead is essential as December draws near. A number of supermarkets including Asda have already released their festive delivery slots, whilst others won’t release theirs until later on this month.

So if you already know where you’re planning to shop, it’s best to book earlier rather than later.

Here we share all you need to know about booking your Christmas delivery slots at all major supermarkets in 2020…

Tesco

The popular retailer has increased the number of delivery slots to 1.5 million a week. This is double the amount that was available to customers at the start of the nationwide lockdown in March.

Customers who are signed up to the Tesco Delivery Saver scheme will be able to book their Christmas delivery slot from 7am on 13 November. For all those not signed up, 7am on 20 November is when booking opens up for regular customers.

And if you’d rather another way to shop, but you still want to avoid the Christmas rush, they have you covered. Their click and collect service is the perfect alternative choice and available to book now.

Asda

Asda has already opened up its Christmas delivery slots so you’ll need to get in there very soon to book yours. Some areas are already fully booked for slots between 20-24 December as the store released dates far earlier than last year.

But if you’re still searching for a delivery slot to suit you, hope is not lost. Customers can order online and choose the click and collect service for their chosen dates. Click and Collect is priced at £3 for orders under £25 and delivery is £3 for orders under £40.

Customers who already have an Asda Delivery Pass, delivery is between £3 and £5.50, dependent on day and time.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has been pretty comprehensive when it comes to letting their customers know their delivery slots. They have revealed exactly what date to book to ensure delivery or collection on a certain day.

29 November for delivery or collection on 20 December

30 November for delivery or collection on 21 December.

1 December for delivery or collection on 22 December.

2 December for delivery or collection on 23 December.

They have also expanded their contactless Click & Collect service to over 300 locations. So if you don’t manage to book the Christmas delivery slot you want, this is another excellent option.

Customers should be aware that Sainsbury’s delivery service is closed between 24-26 December. So if you want to have all your groceries ready and save yourself some stress, it’s best to book as early as possible.

For those with a Sainsbury’s Delivery Pass, early access to slots is available. New customers would need to sign up to this before 19 December 2020 to be eligible.

They charge £7 for delivery orders under £40 and between 50p and £7 for orders worth more, depending on the time slot.

Delivery is free for orders over £100 booked between Monday and Thursday after 2pm.

Aldi

Customers will be delighted to know that budget supermarket Aldi are now trialling click and collect. 200 stores are expecting to offer this service by the time Christmas arrives.

Christmas food isn’t available to order until closer to the big day. Some festive products such as their medium British turkey and roly poly stuffed Turkey crown won’t be on sale until 19 December. And with Aldi’s last date available for standard collection the 16 December, you might have to be prepared to upgrade your click and collect options.

Aldi are offering collection until Monday 21 December, so keep an eye out now for all the products you want and get that click and collect order in quick when slots open.

Morrisons

Morrisons have stated that Christmas orders must be placed before 5pm on December 15th for collection on 22, 23 and 24 December.

Customers who chose to go for Click and Collect can also pick up their items in-store between December 22-24.

Though it’s important to remember that these Christmas Click and Collect orders need to be placed by 10pm on 15 December.

Waitrose

Upmarket supermarket Waitrose have already released their Christmas delivery slots. To ensure Christmas delivery, orders will need to be placed by 15 December.

They offer free delivery all week from 6am-10pm, depending on the branch customers order from. There is a £40 minimum spend for this and this minimum spend is the same for Click and Collect customers.

Iceland

Video of the Week

Iceland customers can also already book their Christmas delivery slot. Deliveries can be ordered for dates up to 24 December.

And for those who spend more than £35, the delivery service is free of charge.

And if you’d prefer to pick up your groceries in store, Iceland is also offering in-store same-day delivery. This is available until 24 December and is free when customers spend £25 or more.