Costa coffee launch limited edition March menu including a Rolo Muffin

Costa Coffee has announced its limited edition March menu that features a Rolo muffin and a new dairy alternative.

Whether you’re trundling down the motorway or looking for somewhere to rest after a day of browsing your high street stores, there’s no doubt Costa Coffee is one of the nation’s favourite pit stops to grab a beverage and snack.

And while spring isn’t officially here until 20 March, the Costa Coffee menu has sprung its limited-edition menu.

Top of our must-try list is the new chocolate and caramel muffin made with Rolo. The decadent muffin if filled with caramel sauce, topped with sticky caramel icing and finished with three mini Rolos.

Also on the menu is a new salted caramel brownie and a limited-edition Belgian bun – just thinking of the lemon filled soft chewy dough drizzled in white icing and speckled with juicy sultanas is making us salivate…

Looking for something savoury to balance out all the sweet treats? There’s a new three cheese and chutney toastie as well as the New York Deli pastrami and Emmental toastie.

Those who opt for alternative milks with their tea or coffee will be pleased to know that Costa has added Alpro Oat to its menu. Other options include Alpro Almond, Alpro Coconut and Arla Lactose Free milk. The alternative milks can be added to any hot or cold beverage for an extra 45p.

Costa Coffee was the first UK branded chain to introduce the Flat White to its menu in 2010 and to celebrate the 10 year anniversary they are expanding the Flat Family and bringing back the Flat Black.

The Flat Family now consists of the Flat White, Oat Flat White, Coconut Flat White and now the Flat Black – an intense black coffee which uses three short espresso shots.

