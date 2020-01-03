Costa coffee have expanded its vegan menu with a vegan smoky ham and cheese toasite and it’s available now!

If you’re one of the many people looking up how to go vegan for veganuary, Costa coffee are here to make your life even easier.

The popular coffee chain have expanded its offering of vegan offerings making it easier than ever to stay on track while out and about in your local high street.

Costa’s ‘Vegan Smoky Ham & CheeZe Toastie’ even fooled fooled taste testers from Pimlico Plumbers. One shocked participant exclaimed: “Maybe we should all go vegan” as they struggled to identify that the toastie was in fact vegan.

The new toastie costs from £2.95 and launched on the 2 January.

There are 25 new vegan additions to the menu, making it Costa’s most extensive vegan offering to date. Other items include an all day breakfast Panini made up of Vegan sausage, beans, mushroom, grated potato & onion and vegan cheese alternative in a stone baked ciabatta.

And it’s not just the food menu that has been graced with some new additions; there are new drinks too.

Vegans can enjoy the Coconut trio drinks which includes a coconut flat white, vanilla latte and a hot chocolate.

Plus, for other beverages all plant-based dairy alternatives including coconut, almond and soya (as well as lactofree milk) can be opted for without any additional charge.

And if you’re already getting ready for Valentine’s Day, why not indulge in the new Ruby Cocoa hot chocolate? It’s the best way to add a splash of colour to the grey January days and might get you in the mood for the most romantic day of the year…

The rose-coloured hot chocolate is described as “lusciously smooth with a hint of fruitiness” and is made from natural ruby cocoa beans.

Which of the new menu items are you most excited to try? Perhaps you’ve already sampled the vegan toastie – we’d love to hear from you so head over to our Facebook page and join the conversation!