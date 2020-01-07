Cadbury’s iconic Crème Egg Layers of Joy trifle has been spotted in supermarkets across the UK, and shoppers are going wild for it!

If you’re not a fan of jelly trifles but still fancy a decadent dessert, Cadbury’s Crème Egg trifle is back on our shelves way ahead of the Easter period.

The Cadbury dessert made an appearance in 2019, dividing fans on social media. And now it’s back for another round in 2020 – what a way to start the new decade!

The delicious find was shared to New Foods UK Instagram account, with a caption that read ‘Limited Edition @cadburyuk Layers of Joy is back!! Spotted at @asda 😍🤤😮’.

Cadbury’s limited edition Layers of Joy trifle is ‘a layered sharing dessert with Cadbury milk chocolate, chocolate mousse, chocolate chip cookie and fondant dessert with a creamy topping’. Sounds delicious!

Fans everywhere are delighted by the trifle’s return, with the chocolately dessert receiving almost 2,000 likes from Instagram foodies. We’re just as excited, trust us.

One wrote, ‘This looks so good’

Another agreed, writing, ‘I want one!’

And a third simply said, ‘I need this!’

The trifle has been spotted at Asda, and a commenter revealed that it’s also been found in Morrisons too. So if you want one, either of these two supermarkets seem like your best bet.

Last year, we revealed that you could get your hands on Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Crème Egg bars online, but there’s a catch.

Or, if you’re inspired to create your own Crème Egg creations, we’ve got plenty of ideas to whet your appetite. Why not try a show stopping Crème Egg cake, or Crème Egg cupcakes for an upcoming party?

With Pancake Day right around the corner, you could even impress your family with Cadbury Crème Egg chocolate pancakes.

It’s the perfect option for any sweet tooth’s out there!

Will you be treating yourself to this trifle? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!