You can now buy Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Peanut Butter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is it just us, or have Kellogg’s just invented the ultimate breakfast treat? It’s the amalgamation of our two favourite breakfasts in one neat little jar!

Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Peanut Butter has launched in Sainsbury’s! Kellogg’s has teamed up with peanut butter brand Duerr’s to create this wonderful peanut butter Crunchy Nut hybrid. The makers have worked their magic by combining honey roasted peanuts (which emulate the sweet flavour of the crunchy nut cereal) – and a classic smooth peanut butter.

Sally Addenbrook is brand marketing manager at Duerr’s where the peanut butter is made. She explained “We’ve effectively taken the iconic taste and much-loved crunch of Crunchy Nut and packed it into a jar of peanut butter. That’s as much as we are willing to say – the rest is top secret.”

We’re unashamedly partial to a spoon straight into the jar! But this spread would be lovely on warm toast or you could swap it in place of peanut butter it bakes. Such as these peanut butter cookies, peanut butter and banana cupcakes, or even peanut butter fudge. They’ll all be delicious with a Crunchy Nut twist.

Many Crunchy Nut lovers have taken to social media to share their excitement for the new peanut butter. In a post on instagram one enthusiastic fan wrote: “If you’re a peanut butter and crunchy nut cornflake fan, this is for you!”.

Some will go to lengths to get hold of it, another follower commented: “Ready to drive the 30 miles to my nearest shop to buy this 😂😂”

Kellogg’s launched Crunchy Nut in 1980, and later this year Crunchy Nut will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Since its invention, Crunchy Nut has been transformed into many iterations. As well as picking up many loyal fans. Research shows that one out of every four households in the UK has at least one box of Crunchy Nut in their cupboards. With so many Crunchy Nut lovers out there, this new spread is set to be very popular indeed.

But the real question is, what lengths would you go to to get your hands on it?