Diet Coke launches brand new citrusy flavour and you can buy it now

If you’re a Diet Coke fan, you might be pleased to know that there’s a brand new flavour on the market.

From this week, Diet Coke lovers will be able to pick up the new Sublime Lime flavour from Morrisons and Sainsbury’s stores across the nation.

Apparently, the new drink has a zesty twist of lime, so it shouldn’t be as sweet as some of the other flavours such as Twisted Strawberry.

Other Diet Coke flavours include Exotic Mango, Feisty Cherry, and they also released a limited edition Clementine version for Christmas 2019.

Diet Coke Sublime Lime is available in all sizes including 300ml cans and 500ml, 1.25L and 2L bottles. The 300ml cans are also sold in multipacks of eight, if you want to stock up on the new flavour.

Amber Topalcik, senior brand manager for Diet Coke Great Britain, said, “We know how much Diet Coke fans love new flavours and we’re really excited to launch Diet Coke Sublime Lime.

“For those looking for something new and full of flavour, it perfectly pairs the refreshing taste of Diet Coke with an amazing zesty twist.”

Currently the new flavour is only available in Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, but hopefully it will make its way into other supermarkets shortly.

We’re not sure if the new flavour is a permanent addition to the Diet Coke range, but we’re so excited to try it. It’ll be perfect on its own, or with a mixer for a citrusy twist.

