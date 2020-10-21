Domino’s launches brand new chocolate orange cookies for autumn

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When treating ourselves to a Domino's order, many of us love getting their iconic cookies for dessert. Now, there's a brand new chocolate orange flavour for autumn and we can't wait to try

Perfect for all you chocolate orange lovers out there, these new Domino’s cookies are perfect for cosy evenings in with a takeaway.

Domino’s fans can already pick up desserts like chocolate melt, chocolate chip cookies, and various ice creams, but now the chocolate orange cookies will be available for a limited time.

An announcement on the Domino’s website reads, ‘Warm, gooey and loaded with chocolate chunks, our Choc Orange Cookies also melt-in-the-middle (better than any chocolate dessert you’ve seen on MasterChef…)

‘That’s right, break a warm Choc Orange Cookie in two and a molten chocolate-orange centre shall be revealed – perfect for an absolutely show-stopping dessert delivery with your nearest and dearest.

‘Our chefs spent months (years, even!) working on a recipe to perfect the ultimate melt-in-the-middle cookies. We’re sure you’ll fall in love with these winter warmer treats.

‘On a chilly night, warm up with a box of Choc Orange Cookies alongside your piping hot Texas BBQ pizza. Or dunk into a tub of Ben & Jerry’s on your Domino’s delivery for ultra-indulgence on your to-die-for dessert delivery for one…’

The cookies will join Domino’s vegan newcomers which were announced earlier this year. For the first time, vegan pizza fans will be able to pick up a vegan magherita or vegi supreme, with the pizza chain’s signature dairy-free cheese.

Autumn is definitely the perfect time for indulgent treats, and if you need further inspiration, why not check out our Halloween food ideas to get you in the spooky spirit?

These cookies won’t be around forever though, so you’ll have to place an order soon to avoid disappointment!