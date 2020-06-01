Domino’s shares quick hack for reheating pizza perfectly

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Domino’s has shared an easy hack to reheat pizza perfectly.

The best weeks are made when we allow ourselves to get a cheeky Two for Tuesday pizza from Dominos.

Not only do we get to indulge in a crispy and cheesy pie from our favourite pizzeria, but we save a tonne of money in the process.

It’s such a good deal that many of us are loathe to pay full price on less pizza, even if we know we won’t be able to get through the whole two pizzas in our household.

So a lot of the time after we splurge on a Two for Tuesday deal, we end up having a whole load of leftover pizza slices to last us an extra meal or two.

The bad news is that, no matter how hard we try it always seems near impossible to create that same fresh crispy pizza that was delivered to our doorsteps when we reheat it.

We’re always left with soggy pizza bottoms and tough and chewy crusts rather than the soft crispy pie we were met with when that tell-tale smell first wafted into the house.

Well now Domino’s has revealed a quick and easy hack to use when warming up your pizza that is so effective it will take you all the way back to Tuesday evening when you take your first bite.

According to the pizza joint, the best way to warm up your slices is to pop a piece on a plate and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds.

But to ensure that you get the fresh quality of a newly-baked pizza, put a small glass of water in the microwave as well alongside your plate of pizza.

This should mean that your leftover pizza comes out soft, crispy and delicious instead of stale, chewy and soggy.

Not that we needed an excuse, but we might have just to have treat ourselves tomorrow to test this one out…