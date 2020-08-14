You can now get squeezy bottles of Domino’s garlic and herb dip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're a Domino's Pizza fan, there's a chance you've tucked in to plenty of their iconic garlic and herb dips. And if you've ever wished you could have more of it, we've got good news for you.

Pizza lovers can now enjoy Domino’s garlic and herb dip in a squeezy bottle that’s perfect for drizzling.

For a limited time, they’re offering The Drizzler, a bigger version of their Garlic & Herb dip in a 320ml bottle.

But sadly there’s a catch. You can’t just order it, as these squeezy bottles will be distributed randomly to lucky customers.

To be in with a chance of getting one, you’ll need to order pizzas with a big dip this weekend, and you might get a special surprise alongside it.

The bottles have been made in a limited edition run of just 800 bottles, so you’ll have to hope that not many people order a pizza with a Big Dip if you want to get yourself a bottle.

Josh Engleman, Domino’s Food & Digital Communications Specialist said, “Many of us have difficulty with the drizzling dilemma we face with the Garlic & Herb dunk-friendly pot.

“So we’re extremely excited to be launching our exclusive Domino’s Drizzler bottle with a design tried and perfected by our willing volunteers over lockdown.”

He adds, “Many have tried to make their own versions, but nothing comes close to Domino’s Garlic & Herb sauce.

“We can’t wait to see fans in full drizzling flow, so share your tekkers on our socials with #DominosDrizzler if you are lucky enough to get your hands on a bottle.

But whether you drizzle or dunk, there’s one thing that all Garlic & Herb fans will agree on: you can never have too much sauce, no matter the application.”

Maybe one day we’ll be able to buy these squeezy bottles in supermarkets, but until then, we can always order the little pots with our order instead.

Let us know if you manage to get your hands on one!