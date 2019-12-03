Domino’s are launching a vegan pizza – and takeaways will never be the same again

Following a plant-based diet and but still want to get your Friday night pizza fix? Then you’ll be beyond excited about the news that popular pizza chain Domino’s is set to launch its very own vegan pizza.

While details about the forthcoming launch are a bit vague at the moment, a Domino’s spokesperson has confirmed: “The rumours are true. We have been working hard to perfect a vegan recipe with the unmistakable taste of Domino’s fresh dough and cheesy goodness. We’re not quite there yet, but vegan pizza lovers shouldn’t have to wait much longer.”

From the above we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll be munching down on this tasty pizza option in early 2020, which is set to include a melt-in-your mouth vegan cheese substitute – yum!

On the news Animal rights organisation PETA – which led a petition to asking for Domino’s to offer vegan cheese and vegan meat toppings – said, “By adding vegan choices to its menu, Domino’s will help meet the booming demand for vegan food and make it that much easier to live an animal-friendly life.”

In January last year, Domino’s Australia announced that it would be offering it’s dairy-free vegan mozzarella at over 600 locations nationwide, and in October this year revealed that they were expanding their plant-based range.

Could the above give us a little teaser of what’s to come on UK shores?

Domino’s also already has a signature vegetarian pizza on its menu, so it’s also a possibility that the vegan version – once it makes its transition from recipe to reality – could also be a twist on that.

The Veggie Supreme comes with a choice of sauce bases including Sundried Tomatoes and Garlic, BBQ Sauce and Domino’s Own Tomato sauce, the option of reduced fat or mozzarella cheese and a topping of tomatoes, mushrooms, sweetcorn, onions and green and red peppers (two toppings can be swapped out for alternatives such as a pineapple for free).

Domino’s has joined a long list of pizza chains adding plant-based pizzas to their ranges including Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, PizzaExpress, and Zizzi.