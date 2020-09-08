We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Domino's is a go-to takeaway for many of us, and it's about to draw in an even bigger crowd thanks to its recent menu update.

Recently, Domino’s offered fans the chance to get squeezy bottles of garlic dip, but now they’ve upped their game even more.

This week, the popular pizza chain confirmed the launch of their vegan-friendly range following a successful trial.

The trial took place in 46 stores, and now pizza lovers can order two vegan pizzas across the UK.

Based on feedback, Domino’s confirmed the introduction of a Vegan Margherita and Vegan Vegi Supreme.

Each pizza is made with Domino’s vegan cheese alternative and vine-ripened tomato sauce.

Those who took part in the trial also asked if Domino’s could make a vegan version of their garlic and herb dip.

You’ll be pleased to know that the answer is yes, so vegans can enjoy dunking their pizza too. Hooray!

Melanie Howe at Domino’s said, “Domino’s may not be the first, but following fantastic feedback from our recent trial, we’re confident ours tastes the best.

“Our pizza chefs have been tucked away in test kitchens perfecting the recipe to ensure our vegan friendly range recreates the unique magic of Domino’s famous original dough.

She added, “Of course, nothing says Domino’s like our Garlic & Herb dip, so we’re proud to have perfected a worthy equivalent of the legendary pot so our vegan fans can also dunk or drizzle to their hearts’ content.”

The vegan pizzas can be ordered via Domino’s website, so that’s your weekend plans sorted!

Both are available in medium sizes, with the Margherita costing £12.99 and the Vegi Supreme costing £18.99.

Pizzas can be customised to add or remove toppings, but they’re currently running limited options due to COVID-19.

Will you be trying the new pizza? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!