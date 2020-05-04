Home Bargains is selling a £20 baking essentials box

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Grab yourself a mega baking box from Home Bargain - filled with everything you need to get your lockdown bake on!

There’s nothing quite like a freshly baked home-made cake. However lots of us are struggling to get hold of basic ingredients for baking, such as flour. Many online retailers are completely sold out of flour. Therefor sadly baking a simple Victoria Sponge is simply out of the question.

Luckily the discount shop Home Bargains has created a baking essentials box. The box is packed full of baking mixes. None of which require the addition of flour. On the website Home Bargains describe the essential baking box as “ideal for those who may be struggling to get certain items, are self-isolating or want to send a care package to a loved one.”

The Home Bargains Jane Asher Baking Box baking box contains a selection of Jane Asher cake, scone and party mixes. You just need to add eggs and oil to the mixes. The box also contains frostings, baking utensils, cup cake cases and sultanas. The Jane Asher Baking Box costs £20.99 including delivery and will take up to 5 working days to arrive. It is available to buy on the Home Bargains website.

The box contains the following from the Jane Asher range:

Vanilla Sponge Mix

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Lemon Cake Mix

Scone Mix

Pastry Mix

Vanilla Frosting

Chocolate Frosting

Round Pastry Cutter 3 Pack

Spatula Bamboo Handle

Round Loose Bake Cake Tin

Cake Cases

Sultanas

They are limiting purchasers to one box per order. However if you are an avid baker and require more mixes don’t fret. The pastry, cake and crumble mixes are also available to buy from the Home Bargains website in multi-packs.

Jane Asher has run her famous cake shop in West London, Jane Asher Party Cakes & Sugarcraft, for over 25 years. Jane developed baking mixes based on the way she bakes at home. And she describes the Sponge Mix as “delicious but quick and fool proof to make.”

As well as the baking box Home Bargains is also selling an “Essential Food Box” for £23.99. The box contains a selection of tinned products, toilet paper, snacks, milk and tea bags. It’s aimed at those struggling to get hold of essentials.