With the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ you could save 50 per cent while dining at pubs, restaurants and cafes across the UK - and the government will pick up the rest of the bill. But do these discounts apply to your favourite fast food joints, McDonalds, Subway, KFC and Burger King?



Over 72,000 food establishments have opted-in – from fine dining restaurants to fast food hot spots, so now is the time to bag a bargain.

What is Eat Out to Help Out?

If you haven’t yet heard of this money-saving scheme, Eat Out to Help Out, is a government funded incentive put in place throughout the month of August to kickstart the hospitality industry after lockdown.

Each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in August, diners can visit a number of restaurants and receive up to 50 per cent off of the bill. The scheme is only valid at participating restaurants and is for DINE-IN only – so, it can’t be used at the McDonald’s Drive Thru, Takeaway, or McDelivery (sorry!). The maximum discount is £10 per person and doesn’t include alcoholic drinks at restuarants and bars either. Take a look and see which restaurants are participating in your area.

High street chains McDonalds, Burger King, KFC and Subway have all opted-in. Take a look and see just exactly what they’re offering, and how much you could save.



McDonalds’ Eat Out to Help Out savings

Pickle or no pickle, if you need a fast food fix, then McDonalds have got you covered, and with Eat Out to Help Out AND the additional tax cuts, their menu has never been cheaper! A Big Mac will cost you just £1.69, instead of the usual £3.19, and a Big Mac meal with medium fries and a drink will now only cost you £2.30 – down from £4.59

A double cheeseburger is just 79p, while a hamburger is an unbelievable 44p and Happy Meals are just £1.49. Fancy sharing? McDonalds box of 20 chicken nuggets will only set you back £2.39, or if you just need something to cool you down on a hot day, you can grab a McFlurry for less than 50p!

Burger King’s Eat Out to Help Out savings

Burger King was the first of these fast-food giants to say they would opt in and they’re also offering additional discounts through their dedicated app, meaning diners can save even more money.

During the first two weeks of August, Monday – Wednesday their iconic Whopper burger, along with the Chicken Royale will be reduced from £4.49, down to £1.99 on the Burger King app. With the addition of Eat Out to Help Out, this means diners can bite into one of these burgers for just £1. They’re also offering epic bundle deals, meaning you can grab two meals for just £4.25.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK said: “We are really pleased to be taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, and hope that it will bring some much-needed relief and joy to consumers during this challenging time, when they fancy a special treat.”

KFC’s Eat Out to Help Out savings

If you fancy yourself some finger-lickin’ chicken, head on down to Kentucky Fried Chicken where you will now see items on their menu starting from as little as 50p.

Dine in and enjoy a 4-piece Colonel’s meal for one for £2.90, down from £5.99, or their flagship Boneless banquet box for just £3, again, down from £5.99. Lighter options include Mini fillet burgers at 75p, Popcorn chicken meal from £2.15, reduced from £4.29.

Feeling hungry? Why not add a couple of hot wings to your order for a fiery 50p!

Check out their website to see if your nearest store is participating.

Subway’s Eat Out to Help Out savings

Subway is also taking part in the scheme, so you can bag yourself a half price sub three days of the week.

If you normally go for a 6 inch sub, why not go the whole hog and get a foot long and save the rest for later?

Prices depend on the fillings, so if you’re a lover of a meatball marinara, or partial to an Italian BMT, whether you like it toasted, with extra cheese or piled high with fillings, you can now grab a 6 inch sub from just £1.39.