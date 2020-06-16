M&S has created a giant Snickers bar that’s perfect for Father’s Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Father’s Day right around the corner, you might be looking for the perfect gift to treat your dad this year.

And if your dad is a chocoholic (who isn’t?!), then M&S’ latest offering might be the perfect gift to satisfy his sweet tooth.

M&S has launched ‘The Big Daddy’ Giant Chocolate Chunky Nut Bar for just £5, and it’s basically an oversized version of M&S’ Peanut Butter Chunks.

It’s very similar to Snickers bar, as it’s made with layers of peanut, caramel and milk chocolate, so it’s the perfect treat for anyone who likes nut-filled chocolate bars.

It’s officially part of M&S’ Father’s Day range, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t gift it to another loved one or even yourself.

During lockdown many people are turning to comfort foods, so why not treat yourself to a giant chocolate bar? You know you want to!

But that’s not all the supermarket is offering for Father’s Day gifting this year. If your dad is a chocoholic and football mad, then you won’t want to miss their other treats.

M&S is selling two football-themes gifts, both of which are also chocolates. You can pick up a jar of solid milk chocolate footballs and a giant milk and white chocolate football.

These are both £5 each, like the caramel chocolate bar.

The latter looks a lot like a giant chocolate button, so there’ll be plenty of chocolate for them to tuck into!

Of course, if your dad isn’t big on chocolate, there’s plenty of other gifts to go around this year.

