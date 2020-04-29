We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

During lockdown, it's easy for us to reach for a snack as we're spending a lot more time closer to our kitchens. And now the nation's favourite has been revealed...

Cheese on toast has taken the crown when it comes to the best lockdown snack, with 22 per cent of those surveyed revealing it’s their favourite.

Researchers from Raisin.co.uk quizzed over 2,000 on their snacking habits, to discover which foods have brought comfort during lockdown.

Cheese was a popular ingredient, with second place going to cheese and onion crisps and fourth going to cheese and biscuits.

Seventh place went to the humble ham and cheese toastie, so people across the nation are turning to cheese as the ultimate comfort food.

Other much-loved snacks made an appearance too, with Raisin.co.uk listing the top 15 snacks keeping us company during lockdown.

Third place was the classic bacon sandwich (with ketchup of course!), with salt and vinegar crisps and salted peanuts coming in fifth and sixth place.

Pot Noodles were a favourite too, coming in eighth with sixteen per cent of people tucking into the instant noodles at home.

Whilst savoury snacks seemed to be favoured by Brits, there’s still some sweet tooths who are reaching for the likes of brownies, hobnobs, and marmalade on toast.

We’re also drinking much more tea and coffee than usual, consuming an average of three cups of tea and three cups of coffee every day.

Many people are trying out new recipes too, with lockdown giving them plenty more time to experiment in the kitchen.

Why not try our store cupboard recipes for easy, tasty recipes with everyday ingredients!

Speaking about the study, Kevin Mountford, co-founder of Raisin.co.uk said, “It’s safe to say that it’s been a turbulent few weeks for the nation, with more testing times ahead.

“And time in lockdown has certainly seen extra snacking.”

We can definitely relate to snacking during lockdown! What’s your favourite lockdown snack?