We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday weekend is in full swing and Amazon has launched the most incredible deal on a giant bulk box of Ferrero Rocher.

Black Friday weekend runs from 27th November to Cyber Monday on the 30th

Find huge savings with Tesco, Disney, Ikea, Pandora, Argos

There are big discounts on KitchenAids, Nutribullet, toy deals and baby deals including car seats.

At Christmas, there’s nothing like devouring the hazelnut deliciousness of a Ferrero Rocher (or ten) straight from that definitive golden wrapper.

The iconic chocolate balls are synonymous with festive celebrations and special events, and Amazon is making sure you’re fully stocked for Christmas indulgence with this epic discount.

Black Friday chocolate deals – at a glance:

Ferrero Rocher 6 x 300g Bulk Box – Amazon | SAVE £20.44

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate 24 Box – Amazon | SAVE £3.41

Galaxy Smooth Caramel Chocolate Bars Bulk Box 24 Bars – Amazon | SAVE £6.85

Galaxy Cookie Crumble Chocolate Bar for Sharing Bulk Box 24 Bars – Amazon | SAVE £9.36

Lindt Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate Pack of 16 – Amazon | SAVE £7.84

Right now, you can get your hands on a huge bulk buy box of Ferrero Rocher, containing six 300g trays of the chocolate treats – with a whopping £20 off the price tag!

Added up, that works out at 144 Rochers – so there’s plenty to go around.

Ferrero Rocher 6 x 300g Box

This hefty box of sweets treats is ideal for gifting your loved ones with sweet treat hampers this Christmas, or just for keeping in the cupboard to make sure you’re never caught off guard without a present to give someone last minute.

A whole crunchy hazelnut in the heart, a delicious creamy hazelnut filling, a crisp wafer shell covered with chocolate and gently roasted pieces times 144? It’s a yes from us.