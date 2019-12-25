For some really special inspiration for your little one's birthday, we've got the best first birthday cakes out there. From circus scenes to under-the-sea life, Pooh bear to jungle fun, check out these show-stopping cakes for the ultimate birthday cake inspiration.
The best first birthday cakes can be mind-blowing and some parents really do pull out all the stops to celebrate that first special birthday. We’re not convinced we’ll be trying anything this ambitious, any time soon but it’s nice to dream, isn’t it?
The best first birthday cakes
So, here are the 27 jaw-droppingly amazing cakes to help with those daydreams…
1. The over-the-top cake
2. The girly-girl cake
3. The vintage circus cake
4. The baby shark cake
5. The rainbow surprise cake
6. The number cake
7. The ombre cake
8. The nursery classic
9. The classy colours cake
10. The fun cake
11. The big bash cake
12. The letter cake
13. The unashamedly chocolate cake
14. The engineering feat cake
15. The crowd-pleaser cake
16. The little boy’s cake
17. The pretty pastel cake
18. The pretty as a picture cake
19. The cake-you-wish-you-could-make cake
20. The show-stopper cake
21. The cheeky monkey cake
22. The clever cake
23. The monster bash cake
24. The Disney princess cake
25. The Dino cake
26. The nursery rhyme cake
27. The tutu cake
Looking for more awesome cake inspiration? Check out more cake recipes here!