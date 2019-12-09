Five Guys is giving away free burgers and fries TODAY!

Five Guys are spreading some good old-fashioned festive cheer a full two weeks ahead of Christmas Day by handing out free – yes free! – meals to mark the opening of their new store at St Paul's in London.

The burger chain’s 100th branch will throw open its doors to customers today! (Monday December 9th).

Early risers can get their hands on Five Guys’ new breakfast sandwich, stuffed with eggs and bacon – with a hit of cheese an optional extra – if they step through the doors between 8am to 10.30am.

St Paul’s is only one of four branches dishing up Five Guys new breakfast offering. The others are: Oxford Circus, Bristol and Birmingham.

From 10.30am to 11pm burger lovers can order their own DIY meaty creation choosing from extras such as ham, pickles, cheese, bacon to accompany the flavoursome Five Guy’s beef patty and a perfectly grilled burger bun made using the brand’s ‘secret recipe’.

The brand says there are 250,000 possible ways to customise your burger. We say that’s all the excuse we need to make more than one visit.

And the good news doesn’t end there. You’ll also get a side of fries and drink for free.

The first 500 customers to wing their way to this exciting new opening from the brand can also snap up brand merchandise such as umbrellas and hats too.

When news of the new branch was announced on Twitter there was a flurry of excitement from fans of the brand.

One simply wrote, ‘Oh my god.’

While another questioned a friend, ‘@HirstMelody does this warrant a trip to London from Yorkshire?’

A third gushed, ‘I love five guys!! I hope one comes to Preston or Lancaster at some time.’

The launch follows the debut of a new Five Guys branch in Cambridge’s Market Street in November and one at Plymouth’s Drake Circus in October.

Will you be heading down to Five Guys St Paul’s to take advantage of this amazing offer?