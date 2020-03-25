We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We usually season our dishes with spices to enhance the flavour, but did you know spice have other benefits too? As well as flavour spices are packed with vitamins and minerals that can have health benefits.



The spice experts at Spicentice have shared their top five spices with health benefits with us. They explain “Some [spices] can help alleviate symptoms of common ailments like toothache, anaemia, and morning sickness”.

It’s not a new idea, as well as being used in Indian recipes to flavour food spices have traditionally been used medicinally. The experts say “Spices have been used around the world in medicines for centuries, so there’s no reason we shouldn’t be reaping the benefits of our spice cupboards day-to-day.”

1. Turmeric

You are probably aware of the hype around this amazing spice. Turmeric is commonly used in Asian cuisine, but has more recently become a massive health trend.

Tumeric is a vibrant spice and it’s busting with antioxidants, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. You may of noticed the craze on Instagram, where health bloggers are raving about Tumeric Lattes and another drink made using tumeric called Golden Milk.

On Instergram fitmittenkitchen shared a picture with the caption of her morning brew with the caption “With all the colds and sickness going around, I think we need to swap out our morning coffee with some Golden Milk!”

The Spicetine experts explain that turmeric contains a unique ingredient called curcumin. It has been suggested that this may prevent type 2 diabetes.

2. Black pepper

The next on the list is a spice you probably already use as a seasoning on a daily basis. The experts explain that one of the most commonly used spices is beneficial for your heart. Pepper is also metabolism boosting as well as aiding in digestion. This is because pepper increases the hydrochloric acid in your system.

3. Clove

In third place the Spicetine experts chose clove. Often people find the flavour of clove medicinal and in fact it is. Cloves contain antimicrobial which can relive toothache and stomach pains. It’s also a great immune system boost as it also contains vitamin C and antioxidants.

We can’t think of a more delicious way to boost health! Try this recipie for onion bhajis which contains tumeric.

4. Chillies

If you can handle the heat chillies are also a fantastic source immune boosting vitamin C. It is also often claimed that heat is food can aid weight loss and even lower blood pressure.

5. Cayenne

Cayenne is a firecracker of health benefits, it is known to stimulate blood circulation but also contains anti-bacterial properties and clears your sinuses.