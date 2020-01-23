Asda is selling Cadbury Freddo Ice Cream sandwiches for just £2

If you’re already thinking about summer treats, Asda is selling Freddo Ice Cream sandwiches that are sure to be a freezer staple when the weather starts heating up.

It’s not yet known if they’re available in any other supermarket as yet, so you might need to track down your nearest Asda if you can’t wait to try them.

Spotted by Instagram account New Foods UK, the Freddo Ice Cream sandwiches come in packs of 6 for just £2. The caption read, ‘New!!! @cadburyuk Dairy Milk Freddo Sandwich now available at @asda £2 😍😊😮’

According to the description on the box, ‘delicious chocolate ice cream sandwiched between yummy chocolate biscuits’. If you’re a chocoholic, this is definitely the treat for you!

Better yet, they’re only 98 calories each if you’re trying to stick to a diet as a New Year Resolution. What better excuse to treat yourself…

Instagram foodies have been very impressed with this find, with many of them taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

One excited follower wrote, ‘No jokes this is my absolute dream.’

Another added, ‘98 cals? Low fat summer treat sorted! 😂’

A third said, ‘These sound unreal’.

And a fourth added, ‘I need to find these!’

In fact, all of the comments were positive so it seems that UK foodies are very keen to get their hands on the new treats.

If you’re not really in the ice cream mood yet (we don’t blame you), then why not get your hands on new KitKat Biscoff? They’re finally able to buy in the UK and we couldn’t be more excited!

Or, if you’d prefer savoury foods, you might be pleased to know that McDonald’s will be selling pots of Big Mac sauce for the first time ever.

So there’s plenty of exciting new food coming up, and we’re sure there’ll be even more to look forward to in the coming months.

Will you be treating yourself to Freddo ice cream sandwiches? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!