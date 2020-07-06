We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Costa is back and there’s some great news for coffee lovers.

With coffee shops across the UK being forced to close their doors back in March, the coronavirus lockdown meant that millions of caffeine fiends had to go without a beverage from their favourite joint for months.

But with food outlets now able to open up to the public again, Costa is keen to treat its customers who went months without the joys of a coffee shop.

To welcome their loyal punters back, Costa is giving everyone their first cup of coffee totally free of charge.

So whether you’re a latte lover or a flat white fan, you’ll get your first cup on them.

If coffee’s not your thing, no worries. You can grab plenty of things from the Costa menu without paying when you make your first trip there.

Treats like millionaire shortbread, bacon rolls, croissants and hot chocolate are included in the scheme too.

To claim your freebie, all you need to do is sign up to the Costa Coffee Club mobile app, or already be a member.

Your account will be credited with 300 points, which is an equivalent of £3, to spend at Costa.

And there really is no rush either. Once you sign up, you have a whole year to redeem your treat.

The perks of the Coffee Club app don’t end there. While collecting points means more treats, you’ll also be able to get VIP treatment and jump the coffee queue by using the mobile ordering service via the app.

Speaking on the special gesture, Neil Lake, managing director of Costa Coffee, said, “We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from our customers as we begin to re-open our stores. As we near our next key milestone of 2000+ store re-openings by the end of July, we’re delighted to treat Costa Coffee fans to a handcrafted drink, on us.

“To ensure both our customers and team members are safe we have introduced some new measures across our estate, while also maintaining the warm environment that we know they have been missing.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone through our doors to enjoy their favourite Costa Coffee drink!”