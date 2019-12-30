How to get a FREE drink in your local pub in January

As part of the ‘Cheer Up January’ campaign more that 1000 pubs are giving away 100,000 free drinks to patrons. You just have to do one simple thing to claim yours

With 20 drinks options available pretty much whatever your tipple there’s a free drink with your name on it. The selection of free drinks includes G&T classic Gordon’s, or if you’re feeling adventitious you could try Gordon’s new pink gin and tonic!

For beer lovers Heineken, Stella Artois and Guinness are some of the choices available. There are even non-alcoholic options for those doing dry Jan as well as fizzy drinks.

To claim your free drink voucher simply visit the website. Sign with your email, select your local pub and pick your tipple. Then take the voucher on your mobile into the pub between the 2nd and 19th January to claim your freebie.

Loads of pubs across the UK are involved, more than 1000 will be giving away free drinks in Jan. On the website you can search with your location to find a pub near you that is running the offer.

This drink giveaway is part of ‘Cheer Up January’. Which has been organised by Ei Publican Partnerships to encourage people to visit their local pubs in the New Year, typically slow time for the hospitality industry.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Ei Group said: “January is often seen as one of the least enjoyable months of the year, but we want to change that. We’re giving away up to 100,000 free drinks to say Happy New Year to our customers and encouraging people to visit their local pub to socialise with other members of the community.”

We agree, it’s a great opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours over a drink and brighten up a dull January day. Cheers to that!