Limited edition gin and tonic flavoured After Eights are coming to the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For plenty of Brits, no festive period is complete without a box of After Eight mint chocolates.

The rich and icy flavour and mouthwatering smell of one of the classic after dinner treats is pretty much the epitome of Christmas joy – and now Nestle have stepped up their game, launching a boozy version.

The Gin and Tonic Mint flavoured After Eights are made with 100% natural peppermint oil and responsibly sourced cocoa along with a zesty gin flavoured twist. We’re drooling!

The thin, minty chocolates will be launching next month in preparation for Christmas time, so it’s time to get them on your festive shopping list.

Nestle took to social media to share news of the epic launch with confectionary fans, leaving loads of them so keen to try their alcoholic take on an old school sweet.

Beside an image of the innovative new product, complete with icy themed packaging, a caption said, ‘@AfterEightUKI fans get excited… a Gin-credible limited edition is hitting the shelves next month! 😍.

‘The deliciously zingy After Eight Gin & Tonic & Mint features gin and tonic flavoured mint fondant coated in rich dark chocolate. This zesty twist on a classic will be available for a limited time only from 7th September. Make sure you don’t miss out!‘

READ MORE: Toblerone has launched a chocolate orange flavour and we are thrilled

Loads of commenters quickly shared their thoughts, with loads swooning over the tastebud tingling choc.

‘These look amazing 😍 Can’t wait to try them,’ wrote one.

‘Wow! 😍 These sound amazing!! 💕,’ agreed another.

Speaking in a statement, the After Eight team shared their excitement for the delicious mix up of flavours.

‘Gin has rapidly become the nation’s spirit of choice, so what could be better than combining the flavours of our favourite tipple with the delicious mint fondant and dark chocolate that has made After Eight so popular for almost sixty years?

‘After Eight Gin & Tonic & Mint is a delightfully fresh, zesty twist on a classic, and we believe it will prove to be a very popular addition to the range. Gin O’Clock has officially arrived!’

Gin and Tonic Mint flavoured After Eights will be available to buy in supermarkets and online on Amazon and will be gracing our palates until Christmas rolls around. Cheers to that!