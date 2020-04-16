We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordon Ramsay reveals the most common mistakes you may be making when making homemade burgers. Follow his eight simple steps for creating the perfect patty and bun.

In a video on his YouTube channel chef Gordon Ramsay demos his ultimate burger recipe. The video has racked up 631K thumbs up and had over 15,000,000 views. So this is certainly a burger recipe no meat lover should miss.

Gordon Ramsay shared the video to celebrate reaching 10 million YouTube subscribers. Read on to discover his eight top tips to making the perfect homemade burger on the BBQ.

1. Add butter to the patty!

Gordon makes his own burgers by mixing two cuts of minced meat. He uses 85% chuck and 15% brisket. He also grates frozen butter into the mixture to create a “rich buttery smooth flavour” and to ensure that the burgers stay lovely and moist.

2. Crank up the grill

In the next step Gordon explains that “the secret to any great burger is in the grill”. He heats his BBQ high, and keeps the lid closed to create the max amount of heat.

3. Shape smart

Often thick burgers are harder to cook as the outside cooks before the inside. Therefor Gordon favours a “nice thin patty with a wide girth spread”. However if the burger is too thin it will be more fragile and may break while cooking. So this is why in the video Gordon puts his burgers on the grill and just flips them once. He also points out that “the more you flip them, the more they’re going to break”.

4. ‘tis the season

You can see in the video that Gordon is very generous with his seasoning. He liberally chucks over sea salt flakes and loads of coarsely ground pepper. In a move that surprised us he also used garlic powder to season his patties. In the video Gordon explains, “It’s really important to season the burger every step of the way”.

5. The more the merrier

In the video Gordon’s final burger consists of not just the burgers in a bap. Oh no. He’s gone the whole hog! His ultimate burger is a mega stack of: a brioche bun, crispy bacon, the rich buttery patties, cheese, rocket, thinly sliced tomatoes, a mayonnaise and sriracha sauce and to top it off he cooks an egg inside a flat cap mushroom. The hefty burger is going to be a real mouthfull! We were left wondering how he was going to fit it in his mouth

6. Buns of steel

The brioche buns are lightly toasted. Gordon toasts them by popping them onto a cooler part of the grill while the burger is still cooking. He does this so that they don’t get soggy when the juicy meat is added. Gordon explains “The secret is to ensure you do not get that bread soggy”. He’s right of course. Nobody likes a soggy bottom!

7. Better with butter

As we explained in our first tip Gordon adds frozen butter to his burger patty. But he doesn’t stop there. He also brushes the burgers with soft butter half way through cooking. He explains that with will give the burgers a really nice caramelisation.

8. All the rest

While Gordon is preparing the other burger elements his puts the burgers on the shelf to rest.

We expect you are now salivating and plotting the next moment you can head outside to BBQ. You could also make this burger using a griddle pan if you prefer. However BBQs are great for adding flavour make it easier to cook over a high temperature.

Gordon Ramsay has owned a popular burger resturant in Las Vagas for a number of years. So we can trust his burger making advice!

You can watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v191Y8AUk6w

