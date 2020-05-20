We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re missing the fish and chips from the chip shop then Gordon Ramsay is here to help. Making fish and chips has never looked simpler.

In an adorable video featuring his family Gordon Ramsay shares his superfast recipe for the perfect battered cod and fries. He challenges himself to cook the fish supper in under 10 mins while his daughters film him.

He manages the cook and plate the fish and chips along with a homemade tatar sauce in 10 mins 40 secs.

How to make Gordon Ramsay’s fish and chips recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 pieces of cod

125g self raising flour, sieved

1tsp baking powder

2tsp curry powder

160ml larger beer

1 egg white

100g plain flour

1 large wazy potato, peeled and cut into skinny fries

Sunflower oil for frying

Method

To make the batter: mix the self raising flour, baking powder and 1tsp curry powder. Add the beer, and whisk until smooth. Whisk the egg whites to soft peaks. Add a pinch of salt and whisk for a few more seconds. Fold the whisked egg white into the batter mixture. The batter should be runny, if it’s too thick add a drop of water. Pour oil into a high sided frying pan so it comes about 3cm up the side. Heat to medium high. Season the fish with sea salt. Add the remaining curry powder to the plain flour. Coat the fish in the flour and knock off any excess. Drop the fish into the batter, turning to coat it entirely. Lay the fish into the pan away from you. The oil will start to bubble. Remove the pan from the heat for 20 seconds to allow the oil to cool slightly. Turn the heat down to medium and return the pan to the heat. Baste the fish by splashing the hot oil onto the exposed top using a spoon. After 3 mins turn the fish in the oil and cook for a further 30 seconds, then put into a hot oven wile you cook the chips. To make the chips add a tbsp of cold oil to the oil in the pan. Dry the chips with kitchen towel and add to the pan. Cook for 3 mins until golden. Using a slotted spoon remove the chips from the pan and put onto a piece of kitchen towel. Pat them dry and sprinkle salt on top. Serve the chips with the fish, tartar sauce and a wedge of lemon.

Gordon’s top tips for these super-speedy fish and chips:

Gordon used self raising flour with baking parchment to make his batter light and crispy. Gordon also adds curry powder. This lifts the flavour of the batter and makes it a little spicy. The curry powder also adds a nice colour.

While the fish is shallow frying baste the top side by splashing the hot oil over the top. Finishing the fish off in the oven will help the fish to cook without browning the batter too much.

To make crispy chips it’s important there isn’t too much moisture on your potatoes. Once Gordon has cut the potato into fries he pats them dry with kitchen towel. He does this to remove the starch and moisture.

In the video Gordon uses a waxy potatoes and cuts thin chips so that they cook quickly.

When making fish and chips at home Gordon favours shallow to deep frying. When shallow frying the fish and chips will take on less fat and a better flavour. You also have more control of the temperature of the oil. Your oil should not to be too hot. If it gets too hot cool it by adding a little more oil. Shallow frying is also considered to be healthier as the food takes on less oil. But if you prefer not to fry at all try our oven baked version.

When it comes to making tartar sauce, Gordon likes to mix equal mounts of crème fraiche and mayonnaise. Add chopped gurkins and half a chopped shallot, a touch of tobacco, salt and a squeeze of lemon

