We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The UK’s best-selling gin brand, Gordon’s is now serving up a taste of Sicily with a gin infused with the finest Sicilian lemons.

After setting the trend way-back-when with Gordon’s premium pink distilled gin, they’re now adding another flavour to their expanding portfolio, and we think you’re going to love it!

Packed with the classic botanical notes of juniper, and complemented with refreshing citrus, this one is definitely going to be your new go-to drink this spring – and summer.

The zesty new bottle is available to pre-order exclusively on Amazon for £16.50, £2.50 more than their regular 70cl bottle, and will be available nationwide in all major supermarkets from 10th March.

Jessica Lace, Head of Gordon’s Gin comments, “Consumers are looking to experiment with their drink’s choices, and we know from the success of Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin, that there’s an ever increasing appetite for flavoured gin.”

“We spent a long time crafting Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin to ensure we deliver the perfect balance of flavours; the result is an outstanding zesty gin which delivers a refreshing twist for consumers seeking new ways to enjoy their favourite G&T.”

Crisp and refreshing, it’s made with the highest quality ingredients and contains no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners, best served with chilled tonic water.

How to serve the perfect Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon & Tonic

Fill a chilled Copa glass with fresh ice cubes.

Pour 50ml of Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon over the ice and top up with chilled tonic.

Gently squeeze a wheel of lemon into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir.

Gently squeeze a wheel of lemon into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir. Pour yourself a glass and transport yourself to the Mediterranean.

It’s going to be a great one for BBQ season, so invite your friends round and take them all on a journey.

Great to sip while snacking on olives, or why not pair with delicious homemade pizzas.

The perfect combo!