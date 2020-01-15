Whenever we have a craving for freshly baked sausage rolls or steak bakes, we normally have to venture out into the cold and fetch them for ourselves from our local Greggs bakery.

But that’s all set to change soon, as Greggs has confirmed they are working exclusively with Just Eat to bring a delivery service to the nation. We can’t wait!

The bakery has previously worked with Deliveroo and UberEats too, in an effort to trial delivery and see where the demand is. And following this, they’ve chosen to work with Just Eat going forward, to deliver our baked goods straight to our front door.

In July 2019, Greggs bakes were available to order via Just Eat during a trial in London, Newcastle and Glasgow, and it seems this was a huge success for both companies.

Roger Whiteside, Greggs Chief Executive said, “We know from the trials we have carried out, that our customers love the idea that they can get Greggs delivered directly to their door and we’re delighted to now be working with Just Eat to provide that service to our customers across the UK by the end of this year.”

Customers in Bristol and Birmingham will see the Greggs delivery service launching this week, and Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham will see it later this Spring.

Just Eat has revealed that they plan on completing the nationwide roll out by the end of 2020, but have not mentioned any specific dates yet.

If you want home delivery on your favourite Greggs products sooner, fans can vote for their cities via the Just Eat website, as the order will be determined by customer demand.

Customers will be able to order Greggs via the Just Eat app from as early as 7am, and there’s no minimum charge either.

Andrew Kenny, Just Eat UK Managing Director commented, “We’re proud to be the only food delivery app that can bring you the likes of the Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll wherever you are.

“This is an exciting exclusive partnership for Just Eat. Greggs has proved extremely popular with our customers, especially during breakfast, demonstrating that as a nation we love the convenience of getting our favourite food delivered – be it a Greggs bacon baguette and coffee on a Tuesday or your local Thai at the weekend.”

Greggs has seen significant success recently, with their vegan sausage roll going down very well among customers when it was launched last year. It wasn’t long before it saw a nationwide roll out, with it now being available in all shops as a permanent product.

This prompted them to launch the vegan steak bake too, which the company revealed on social media at the beginning of the year.

Hailing it as ‘this season’s must-have bake’, the bakery gave some lucky customers the chance to experience it first by dropping it into select stores across the country.

If that wasn’t good enough, you’ll soon be able to order these products as well as their meaty counterparts to your door, so you can enjoy Greggs whenever you’d like.

What a time to be alive!