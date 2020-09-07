Here’s the easy way you can enjoy free food at Greggs this month

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Free food is always tempting, and high street bakery Greggs has made it even easier to tuck into one of their tasty bakes for absolutely nothing.

Greggs has rolled out a brand new offer which entitles customers to one free treat this month.

For many of us, lockdown birthdays were a bit of a non-event and Zoom parties aren’t quite the same as seeing family and friends face to face.

So if you celebrated your birthday in lockdown, the bakery is dishing out free sweet treats to cheer you up. We can’t argue with that!

Greggs fans will be able to pick up a free sweet treat which is valued at under £1. It might not sound like much, but there’s lots of cheap bakes on offer.

For example, cookies, doughnuts and Yum Yums are all under £1, so it’s worth picking up one from your local bakery!

In order to redeem this offer, all you need to do is download the Greggs Rewards app if you don’t have it already.

Available via Apple app store and Google Play store, the Rewards app is completely free and helps you earn points on each Greggs order.

But even better, it’s where you’ll see all the latest deals and offers, including any freebies you’ve obtained!

Once you’ve downloaded the app, simply show the code to a member of staff at Greggs and they’ll get you your free treat.

Greggs usually offer birthday rewards, but have extended the one month time limit this year due to lockdown.

This means that if you had a birthday between 24th March and 3rd July, you can redeem the offer. Hooray!

Be quick though, as once this offer’s gone it’s gone for another year…

