We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re a Greggs fan, you might want to check your app as you could receive a tasty surprise for being a loyal customer.

Greggs has announced that they’re giving away 150,000 free Three Cheese or Three Cheese and Pepperoni pizzas until 26th March.

The freebie will be available to select Greggs Rewards members, with the lucky recipients selected based on products they’ve bought recently.

If you’re a loyal fan and Greggs has bestowed the gift of free pizza upon you, the offer will be available in the ‘My Rewards’ section of the bakery’s app.

Eligible customers will receive a 9 digit or QR code via the smartphone app which can be scanned at the checkout to redeem your free pizza.

The code will entitle you to one free pizza and can only be redeemed once, so you might want to save it for a time where you really feel like treating yourself!

It can be redeemed between 27th February and 26th March, so as long as you head in store during this period with your code you’ll be able to chow down on free pizza. We’re hungry just thinking about it.

If you’re not familiar with Greggs Rewards, it’s not too late to sign up! It’s an app exclusive rewards scheme, which allows you to redeem points each time you shop at the bakery.

They’ve even got prize draws, complimentary treats when it’s your birthday, and a free coffee when you’ve visited eight times. So it’s worth signing up for.

Greggs have also upped their vegan game following the success of the vegan sausage roll last year.

They recently added the vegan steak bake, and have confirmed they’ll be selling vegan hot cross buns during the Easter period.

So if you follow a plant based diet, hopefully there’ll be some vegan friendly rewards coming soon for you. Fingers crossed!

Were you one of the lucky chosen ones? Let us know on Facebook.