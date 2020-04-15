We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of Greggs' popular Steak bake can learn how to make the delicious snack from the comfort of their own homes.

If you’ve been dreaming of the day you can finally leave the house and pop into your local Greggs, we’ve got good news.

You don’t need to wait to get your Steak Bake fix.

Yes, to help boost their fans’ spirits, the UK’s largest bakery chain, Greggs, has released the official recipe for their famous Steak Bake.

If you’re not familiar with the baked snack, it’s a golden parcel of puff pastry filled with a mixture of beef and rich gravy. In January, vegans were delighted when Greggs launched a plant-based steak bake to sit alongside their extremely popular vegan sausage roll.

The Greggs Steak Bake has just five main ingredients but, unfortunately, the instructions don’t include exact quantities so you’ll need to use your best guess!

Greggs Steak bake ingredients:

Puff pastry sheet

An egg

Finely diced beef

Cornflour (or plain flour)

Beef stock

Greggs has posted a video on their Instagram page showing how to make your very own Steak Bake but we’ve also listed the steps below.

How to make Greggs’ Steak Bake:

Preheat the oven to 200C Fry the beef until browned Pour in the beef stock and mix in the flour to combine. Simmer until the mixture has thickened then leave to cool Cut two puff pastry rectangles, 108mm x 94mm (for an authentic replica Steak Bake) Brush the edges of one rectangle with egg, then spoon your beef filling into the middle Top with the other rectangle of pastry and use a fork to seal the edges. Brush the pastry with egg and score six diagonal lines on the top of the pastry. Transfer to a baking tray and cook in the oven for 20mins until golden brown, and piping hot. Enjoy!

If you’d like to make a vegan Steak Bake, simply replace the beef for a vegan meat-alternative, use vegetable stock and choose a vegan-friendly puff pastry such as Jus Rol.

And, for those of you that are craving your Steak Bake fix but don’t want to make one from scratch, you can hunt them down at Iceland supermarket.

Greggs has also shared the recipe for their cheese, bean and sausage bake, so what other recipe do you want them to release? Head to our Facebook page to share your thoughts!