Home Bargains shoppers are loving this seasoning that emulates a Chinese takeaway.

We all love a Friday night takeaway, but sometimes making our own versions at home can save us money and maybe even be a bit healthier.

Well this budget find adds a whole new meaning to fakeaway.

One Home Bargains shopper took to a money-saving Facebook group to share a salt and pepper seasoning she came across in store, which apparently makes food taste exactly like a Chinese takeaway.

Uploading a photo of the retailer’s Kerala Chinese Salt & Pepper Seasoning alongside a plate of takeaway style salt and pepper chicken, the astounded shopper wrote, ‘My god! The seasoning and sauce from b&m or home bargains! Chinese takeaway, salt & pepper chicken, chow mein noodles, curry sauce, and salt n pepper chips! Was amazing! Defo a must buy! Taste just like chinese takeaway would’.

Leaving instructions on how to get the recipe fakeaway perfect, the shopper wrote that you should add ‘a good sprinkle all over’ of the seasoning to a mixture of chopped peppers and onions.

Then cook some strips of chicken and when both chicken and veg are cooked ‘add chicken to frying pan with the veg and add some more chinese seasoning shallow fry for few mins until golden brown’.

The shopper also said that she boiled up some noodles and then ‘add[ed] to wok with beansprouts fried off onion and plenty of dark soy sauce‘ for a lovely side.

And Facebook users were loving the tips, thanking the shopper for sharing it to the Extreme Bargains group.

‘These are both amazing & actually prefer this to chinese now 😁,’ wrote one social media user, while others added, ‘need some of that seasoning 🤗’, ‘yes please’, ‘Looks so tasty’ and ‘Looks yummy 😋’.

Serve up with some noodles and chips with curry sauce and you’ve got yourself a proper fakeaway!