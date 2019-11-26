When it’s cold outside, nothing beats cosying up at home with a hot chocolate.

Thanks to Wildflower Cakes, making a hot chocolate just got a whole lot easier, so there’s even more time to kick back and relax.

Sharing a video of their genius gold-dusted chocolate bombe, the bakery has demonstrated how it works. Simply place one into your mug, pour hot milk on top, and watch the magic unfold.

It’s not just chocolate either, as these bombes are filled with marshmallows and cream that burst out when heated by the milk.

Their demo video has since gone viral, receiving a whopping 2.2 million views on Facebook. As a result, the Leicestershire based bakery has decided to open a website to accommodate the high demand.

They wrote, ‘I’m so excited to announce that my website is now live. The last few days have been an absolute whirlwind! I’m so grateful for all of your love and support.

‘Due to the increase in demand I now have the website, more equipment, and I’m working around the clock to fulfil orders. The prices have increased by a small amount, but the bombes are still home made and the quality remains the same.’

The bombes come in all sorts of flavours, so you can indulge in your ideal hot chocolate in the comfort of your own home.

Flavours include dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, orange, Caramac, and even Baileys if you’re after a festive tipple.

A standard chocolate bombe will cost you £1.50, and luxury or Baileys ones will cost £2.50.

Vegan options are also available for £2.50, so everyone can enjoy this brilliant creation.

Wildflower Cakes has said they will be available for Christmas boxes, so they’d make an ideal gift for that chocoholic in your life. Or yourself, of course!

Will you be treating yourself to one of these? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!