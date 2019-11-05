We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re a fan of hummus, we’ve got bad news for you - more than 80 products are being recalled over salmonella fears.

Asda, Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s are all recalling hummus products after dip maker Zorba Delicacies issued the alert.

They said it had been issued as a ‘precaution’ after an ingredient was found to possibly contain the bacterial disease salmonella.

Around 83 products are feared to be affected by this, as Zorba Delicacies supplies a number of hummus products to supermarket giants across the UK.

These include Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s.

Ten of these products are sold in Aldi, and 17 are sold in Asda with the date codes between 28th October and November 9th.

In a statement, Asda has said that it is ‘very sorry for any inconvenience caused’.

Morrisons added, ‘Please do not eat these products and return them to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

‘Zorba Delicacies apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.’

One of the affected products is Nando’s supermarket hummus, however, this does not affect any hummus sold in its restaurants.

Because the list of affected products is extensive, you can find a full detailed list on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website.

The FSA has added, ‘Zorba Delicacies Limited is further extending the recall to include additional brands and flavours of houmous because the products may contain salmonella.

‘If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.’

After further extensive testing, Zorba Delicacies said that it had ‘resulted in a new presumptive indication of the presence of salmonella in a sample of the ingredient’.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We immediately alerted the FSA and our customers of this finding.

“While this will not be confirmed, for certain, until further testing has been completed, and despite all other samples being totally clear, we have taken the precautionary step of recalling additional hummus items based on this presumptive result.”

If you own any of the products listed, return the product to the store you bought it from for a full refund.