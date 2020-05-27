You can buy a top-rated ice cream maker for under £40 this summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re wanting to make your own sweet treats during lockdown, this ice cream maker is the perfect gadget.

We’ve all been baking, trying out new recipes, and all sorts of fun activities whilst we’re stuck indoors. But if you fancy the perfect summer treat, why not grab an ice cream maker?

You don’t have to break the bank to get yourself a super expensive gadget either, because Argos is selling one for less than £40.

The Magimix Ice Cream Maker is just £39.99 and it doesn’t take up a lot of room either, so you’re able to keep it in your kitchen without it getting in the way of your everyday appliances.

It’s also really easy to make your own ice cream, and it’s not as complicated as it might seem.

According to the product description, ‘Making ice cream at home is a breeze with the compact Le Glacier ice cream maker from Magimix.

‘Simply pre-freeze the double walled mixing bowl overnight (8-12 hours), add your mixture to the chilled bowl, insert the paddle and let the machine do the hard work.’

To make your own ice cream, you can use yoghurt or cream to produce the tasty treat in just 20 to 30 minutes.

The machine also includes a feed tube to add ingredients such as berries or chocolate chips into the mix later.

They’ve even got their own app to give you recipe inspiration!

It makes 1.5 pints of ice cream so there’ll be plenty to go around if you’re feeding a family. Or enough to savour if it’s just for you!

It’s got an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars and is recommended by 91 per cent of customers, so it’s gone down very well.

Will you be picking up this ice cream maker? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!