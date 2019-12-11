With Christmas just around the corner, we’re always looking for new ways to save whilst prepping for the festivities. And Iceland’s new deal is too good to turn down.

For just £3, customers can pick up three packs of Iceland luxury 6 mince pies for just £3. If you can’t get enough of the festive treats, then you won’t want to miss out on this great deal.

Iceland’s mince pie deal is part of their 12 Deals of Christmas campaign, which sees the frozen supermarket offering a different deal for twelve days in the run up to Christmas.

Unfortunately this means you’ve only got a limited time to redeem these offers, so if you’re desperate to get your hands on the mince pies, they’re only available to order today.

The offer can’t be redeemed in store either, as the 12 Deals of Christmas are online exclusives. To take advantage of it, make sure you shop online before 11:59pm tonight!

These mince pies are very easy to cook, so you can tuck in in no time. According to Iceland’s website, you can bake them in 6 to 8 minutes, or microwave for just 15 seconds.

So if you want the iconic festive dessert quickly, this is a great option! We’re sure they’ll go down a treat at any Christmas parties too, as your guests won’t have to wait long before they’re ready.

Don’t worry if you’re not a mince pie fan though, as it seems Iceland are offering a wide variety of Christmas foods throughout December, both sweet and savoury.

The website shows they’ve already offered McVities Victoria biscuits and a Bernard Matthews turkey crown, so keep your eyes peeled for their next big offer. We’re already excited to find out what it is!

