If you want more ice cream for your buck, Iceland is selling vanilla ice cream cones that are double the size of regular ones.



Ice cream cones are a brilliant treat for the summer months, and if you wish you had more of it, Iceland is here to answer your prayers.

The frozen supermarket has launched their King Cone, which promises shoppers the ‘ice cream van experience’ in their own homes. Sounds good to us!

The King Cone is double the size of Iceland’s other ice cream cones, so it’s the perfect choice for hungry shoppers or those with a sweet tooth.

They’re made with soft serve vanilla ice cream, scooped onto sweet and flaky cones. The cones have a chocolate coating, and the ice cream is topped with chocolate sauce.

A representative from the supermarket said, “Iceland is upping the ice cream game this summer with gigantic King Cones that offer shoppers more than a scoop as the temperatures soar.”

“Double the size of Iceland’s regular cones, these larger than life ice creams are just £2 for two, making them a treat for the family and the finances all summer long.

They added, “Watch as the kids (and big kids) gawk at the size of these giant cones – there’s no way anyone’s eating these without a massive smile on their face.”

Each cone is 260g, and apparently early taste testers have struggled to finish it in one sitting!

One review reads, ‘The size of these is more than double a regular cone! It was hard for me to eat all at once, but my bf ate it within 5.’

And another adds, ‘Other half snaffled both and asked for more, They are enormous, He says they taste like Cornish Ice Cream.’

The King Cones are available online and in-store, so why not treat yourself to a box this summer?