Iceland’s new incredible deal means you can feed 15 people for £15

If you’re planning a big party over the festive season, Iceland’s new food bundle can feed hungry guests for just £1 a head.

For just £15, you can treat yourself and 14 guests to a delicious feast that’s perfect for the Christmas period. There’s lots of favourites on offer such as spring rolls, chicken goujons, beef pasties and plenty of Pringles too.

Iceland’s party food bundle is an online exclusive, so you won’t be able to head in-store and load up the checkout with your massive party feast.

Instead, head to their website to build your own and have it delivered straight to your door. The online deal lets you choose 3 £1 party food products, 2 £5 platters, 1 tube of pringles and a 3 litre bottle of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, or Coke Zero.

Alternatively, shoppers can choose to pick up 8 330ml cans instead of a big bottle, depending on preferences. However, only Coca-Cola products are on offer with this particular deal, and you can’t redeem any other soft drinks against it.

This deal is very customisable so you can choose all your favourite food products and miss out any you’re not keen on.

The £1 food products come in packs of 10, 12, 15 or 16 and the £5 products go all the way up to 100 so there’ll be plenty on offer for your guests.

If you bought all the items individually, you’d spend up to £17.25, so it’s definitely worth taking advantage of. There’s no need to break the bank when planning your party!

There’s plenty of party food available in other supermarkets too, such as Asda’s pigs in blankets fondue or Lidl’s showstopping melting chocolate cottage. Will either of those have a place on your table this season?

Since it’s Christmas in a few weeks, now is the perfect time to start planning what you want to serve up to your guests. And with so much on offer, we know it won’t be an easy choice.

Will you be taking advantage of Iceland’s big party food deal? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!