Iceland launches new Slimming World pasta range

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lockdown is a complicated time for many of us, but Iceland’s new Slimming World range is making it easier to enjoy convenient, comforting dishes at home.

Slimming World and Iceland have expended their exclusive range of ready meals, offering even more choice to consumers who want to stick to their plan.

They’ve added some classic pasta dishes to the range, so shoppers can enjoy some familiar, super comforting dishes during lockdown and beyond.

The dishes start at just £3 for a 550g meal, and we’re sure they’ll delight plenty of shoppers looking for a quick dinner.

All meals can be cooked from frozen and are aimed at people with busy routines even during lockdown.

With many of us balancing work, parenting and new routines, these meals are stress-free and easy to cook.

The first is their Beef Ragu Tagliatelle, featuring a deliciously rich beef ragu layered over egg tagliatelle finished with mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach.

SHOP NOW: Beef Ragu Tagliatelle, £3.50, Iceland

Next is the King Prawn Linguine; king prawns in a mild chilli sauce with juicy tomatoes and roasted peppers, which sounds perfect for those who like a little bit of a kick.

SHOP NOW: King Prawn Linguine, £3.50, Iceland

If you want to turn up the heat more, their Penne Arrabbiata has a fiery tomato sauce and is packed full of roasted veg.

It doubles as a great vegetarian option too!

SHOP NOW: Penne Arrabbiata, £3, Iceland

Last but not least is their Chicken Carbonara, a classic Italian dish made with chicken, smoky pork strips, mushrooms, spinach and finished with a white sauce.

SHOP NOW: Slimming World Chicken Carbonara, £3.00, Iceland

The new Slimming World range is currently available online and in-store.

You can get free online Iceland delivery when you spend £35, so it’s the perfect opportunity to add these to your regular shop.

Will you be trying these Slimming World pastas? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!