Iceland’s range of Slimming World offerings has expanded.

The frozen food supermarket chain is known for stocking an array of dishes that followers of the Slimming World diet plan can eat freely.

Now, Iceland has revamped its Slimming World meal menu, launching a line of syn free lunch time dishes.

The Slimming World Free Food Lunch Bowls are said to be packed with flavour, microwavable in minutes and totally weight loss friendly.

The little pots of delicious-ness cost just £2.50 and are exclusively available to buy at Iceland stores and online on Iceland’s website.

There’s a variety of tasty treats to choose from too.

There’s comfort food classic, mushroom risotto, macaroni and beef Bolognese, coronation chicken with spiced chickpeas and cauliflower, Moroccan style couscous with sweet potato and butternut squash, chorizo meatball pasta and even a Mexican inspired naked beef burrito.

Yum!

The lunchtime portions have already received some praising reviews from Slimming World-ers, with one writing, ‘I absolutely love this! I have half and have it with salad so one pot does me 2 meals which is great!’

‘Wow. I absolutely loved this,’ penned another.

Also on sale at Iceland is the iconic Slimming World Free Food frozen chips. A 1kg bag will set you back just £2.25, and with heaps of rave reviews from customers, they’re a firm favourite in the Slimming World community.

‘Love these in all respects. Eat a couple of bags a week and still losing weight. Taste great – friends who aren’t dieting prefer them to other brands. Save so much time in comparison to doing your own ‘Slimming World chips’. Also really pleased as I wrote in last year suggesting Slimming World Chips as an idea and pretty amazed the suggestion was taken on board – hope they continue to keep coming,’ one satisfied shopper wrote on the Iceland website.

‘Amazing!! So much easier than having to cut your own potatoes! They don’t taste like they have been frozen,’ a second declared.